Fixture: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s first Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening.

Following a third-place finish last season, Solskjaer will hope to see his side make more progress and look to close the gap with champions Liverpool and Manchester City, while maintaining their place in the top four.

Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Year from last season, Anthony Martial, will lead the line and he will be flanked by Marcus Rashford and Daniel James on either side.

Bruno Fernandes will play in the hole behind the striker and Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will partner him in the middle of the park. Luke Shaw is fit again and he will take his place at left-back with Timothy Fosu-Mensah playing as the right-back.

Solskjaer has continued to place his trust in the defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly will be on the bench.

New signing Donny van de Beek will start the game on the bench, with Dean Henderson also amongst the substitutes, with David de Gea playing in goal for Manchester United today.

Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace

De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, James

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Ighalo