Darren Bent has lauded Everton new boy James Rodriguez as the best Premier League signing of the current transfer window so far

.

The Colombian has linked up with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career, having already played under the Italian at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti handed Rodriguez his Premier League debut last weekend in his team’s 1-0 away win at Tottenham Hotspur and the midfielder starred again on Saturday at Goodison Park, with a goal and an assist, as the home side thrashed West Brom 5-2 in a dominant display.

Bent hailed the Colombian as the best Premier League signing of the current transfer window so far and the former Spurs star is impressed by Rodriguez’s instant impact in the middle for the park for the Toffees.

Thiago Alcantara, Rodriguez’s former team-mate at Bayern Munich, has signed for Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Bent believes that the Colombian will have a bigger impact overall as the Reds new boy is not guaranteed to clock game time regularly.

“I guess by name stature you’d have to say Thiago [is the best signing so far], but I feel Rodriguez is going to have maybe more of an impact because I think he is going to get more game time”, Bent said on BT Sport.

“He has gone straight in there, he has started two games.

“Thiago with the injuries that he has had, not potentially playing every single week, and Gareth Bale, he has come over and he cannot play for a month.

“I believe that Thiago is a super player on the ball, comfortable, but I am not quite sure how much game time he is going to get initially, whereas Rodriguez has gone straight in there, made an instant impact.

“So, I would put him at the top of the pole.”

Everton’s win against the Baggies is their third win of the season on the trot and Ancelotti will hope to continue with winning ways when the Toffees visit Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.