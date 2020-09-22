Liverpool are not selling Rhian Brewster to fund a deal to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford, according to The Athletic.

The Reds are admirers of Sarr, who is expected to depart Watford before the transfer window closes on 5th October due to the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship.

The Premier League champions recently signed Diogo Jota, but have continued to be linked with Sarr amid suggestions they could sell Brewster and use the money to help finance a swoop for the Watford winger.

Liverpool though will not sign Sarr, with Jota signed ahead of the winger; the Reds only wanted to sign either Sarr or Jota.

They snapped up Jota from Wolves on a deal worth an initial £41m.

He is yet to make his Liverpool debut and all eyes will be on whether he is involved against Lincoln City on Thursday or Arsenal on Monday.

Brewster has interest from a host of clubs and could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are just two of the clubs to have been credited with wanting Brewster, who shone on loan at Swansea City last season.