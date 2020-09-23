Antonio Rudiger is not prepared to accept being fifth choice centre-back at Chelsea and wants to leave the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Germany international has been left out of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea squad to face Championship outfit Barnsley in the EFL Cup this evening.

Rudiger was also not in the matchday squad to face Liverpool last weekend and having faced omission from the team twice in a row, the player has now decided he wants to go.

The German is now effectively the fifth choice centre-back at Stamford Bridge and is not prepared to accept that situation.

A loan move is tipped to be the most likely formula by which Rudiger will leave Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

Rudiger and his agent will now look to find a new club for the former Roma defender.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A outfit Napoli are emerging as two potential destinations for the centre-back.

However, it remains to be seen if either of the two will make a move for Rudiger.