Marcelo Bielsa has dismissed thoughts that players are joining Leeds United primarily to play under him and insists the Whites as a club are the draw.

The Whites have brought three new faces through the door at Elland Road, with Diego Llorente joining Rodrigo and Robin Koch.

All of Leeds’ new arrivals have spoken highly of head coach Bielsa and how the Argentine tactician’s presence at the club lured them to sign the dotted line.

However, Bielsa has distanced himself from suggestions that he is the huge pull factor in players signing for Leeds, pointing out how Rodrigo rejected him at Lazio before joining him at Elland Road.

The 65-year-old explained that players primarily choose which club they want to play for, rather than picking the head coach, and went on to insist that those signing for Leeds are solely doing so to play for Leeds.

“Players give a natural response, they choose their teams rather than the managers that they play for“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“In the case of Rodrigo Moreno, when I was at Lazio and maybe at other clubs I have worked, we tried to sign him.

“And he had better options than the ones we were proposing, and logically which I think is natural, he chose other clubs.

“So I think when a player comes to Leeds he comes to Leeds for Leeds.“

Leeds are looking to sign more players before the transfer window closes next month, with the Whites still boasting money to spend.