Wylan Cyprien favours joining Bordeaux before the transfer window closes and claims of a bid from Aston Villa for the Nice midfielder have been denied.

Aston Villa are keen on reinforcing their squad further before the transfer window closes on 5th October with boss Dean Smith focusing on recruiting midfielders and forwards.

It was claimed on Friday that Aston Villa have gone in with a bid of €17.5m for Cyprien, a player Nice are prepared to sell for the right price.

However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Cyprien’s agents have denied receiving any proposal from Aston Villa.

The Nice midfielder is instead giving priority to a switch to Bordeaux.

Cyprien has an agreement in principle with Les Girondins and is waiting for the two French sides to shake hands on the terms of the switch.

Despite the interest from the Premier League, Cyprien has his heart set on signing for Bordeaux and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will try to change his stance in the coming days.

Aston Villa are also chasing the signature of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, but have not reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side to sign him.