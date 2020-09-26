Wesley Hoedt’s loan move from Southampton to Lazio has hit a roadblock after his scheduled medical this morning was cancelled.

Hoedt has no future at Southampton and was widely linked with a move to Belgium, with several clubs showing an interest.

But eventually his former club Lazio managed to agree a loan deal with Southampton with an option to buy and the player is on the verge of a move for a fee of €6m.

He arrived in Rome on Friday from Amsterdam and was scheduled to undergo his medical checks this morning ahead of rejoining Lazio.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the medical has cancelled and the defender is still in Rome, waiting for more news.

It is unclear why the process of the move was halted this morning but for the moment the defender’s future remains unresolved.

The Dutchman is keen to sort out his future soon and has no interest in returning to Southampton.

It remains to be seen what exactly happened that forced Lazio to call off the medical for the time being.