Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership encounter.

Rangers returned to winning ways in midweek when they crushed Dutch outfit Willem II 4-0 in Europa League qualifying, bouncing back from being held to a 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

Gerrard will be keen to see his men get back to winning ways at Motherwell, but will be aware of the fact that the Fir Park side have won their last two league games, beating St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Rangers have won on their last two visits to Motherwell, running out 3-0 and 2-0 winners.

Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he has James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey as full-backs and Connor Goldson and Filip Helander in central defence.

In midfield, Rangers look to Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield to dominate, while Jordan Jones and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey, Kamara, Davis, Arfield, Jones, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Patterson, Balogun, Edmundson, Hagi, Stewart, Defoe, Itten