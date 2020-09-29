Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has spoken to Serge Aurier to take information about Paris Saint-Germain as speculation over an exit from Spurs for the midfielder gathers pace.

The 24-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Tottenham before Monday’s deadline after falling out of favour at the club under Jose Mourinho this season.

He was left out of the last two Premier League matchday squads and Mourinho’s decision to leave him out of the team for the Chelsea game tonight may be the straw the breaks the camel’s back.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the midfielder and Alli is mulling leaving Tottenham before the window slams shut as he wants regular football this season.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the England international has picked the brains of his Tottenham team-mate Aurier about life at PSG.

Alli is seriously considering the option of joining the French champions and is prepared to find the exit door at Tottenham in the next few days.

He has spoken extensively with Aurier, a former PSG star, to get information on PSG and what it is like to be at the club.

Alli wants to regain his place in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship and is aware that he is most probably out of Mourinho’s plans this season.

It remains to be seen whether he manages to execute an exit strategy with just days left in the window.