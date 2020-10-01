Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that Gareth Bale can make his second debut for the club against West Ham United this month, according to The Athletic.

The Wales international, who left Tottenham for Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, returned to the club on a season-long contract earlier in the transfer window.

Although Bale sealed his move to the north London club midway through September, he has yet to make an appearance for the club due to an injury.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side received a major boost this week as Bale trained at Hotspur Way for the first time since returning to the club.

Tottenham are now hopeful that the 31-year-old can make his second debut for the club in their home game against West Ham on the 17th of this month.

Spurs visit Manchester United in the league this weekend before heading into the international break.

They host David Moyes’ West Ham immediately after the break and Bale could be in line to feature in the game.

The Welshman’s availability would be a huge boost for Mourinho as Spurs head into a busy set of schedule following the international fixtures.