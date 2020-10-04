Everton are looking to complete a loan deal for Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Toffees shot-stopper Jordan Pickford has been criticised for his performances and Carlo Ancelotti is attempting to bring in competition for the number 1 spot.

Ancelotti has his eyes on a solution to his goalkeeper problem and is poised to raid his homeland to land Lopez.

Everton are laying the foundations for talks on a loan deal for Lopez, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, via outlet LAROMA24.IT.

It is unclear whether Everton or Roma would want an obligation to buy adding at the end of the loan period.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper had a spell on loan at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2016/17 campaign, where he provided cover for the Premier League side.

Lopez joined Roma from Real Betis just last summer on a five-year contract.

The Giallorossi forked out around €23m to take him from Spain to Italy.

He has been an unused substitute in all of Roma’s first three Serie A games this season.