FC Porto are showing interest in Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, who could join the club on loan, according to ESPN.

Lingard is on the fringes at Manchester United and the Red Devils have been linked with offloading him.

The transfer window in Portugal is still open and Porto are looking at potentially signing Lingard, with a loan deal in the offing for the wide-man.

Manchester United have been in close contact with the Portuguese giants lately, having just concluded a deal for their full-back Alex Telles.

Now a deal for Lingard could further enhance the relationship between the two sides.

Lingard has featured in two EFL Cup games so far for Manchester United but is yet to play in the Premier League.

The winger featured in 22 league games for the Red Devils last season, scoring one goal.

A move to Porto could offer Lingard the chance to play regularly and put his career back on track.

Porto are also expected to sign Felipe Anderson on loan from West Ham United.