Matteo Guendouzi believes his loan switch from Arsenal to Hertha Berlin is perfect and gives him the opportunity to play on a regular basis this season.

Guendouzi has had a strained relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and the out of favour midfielder was the target of increased transfer speculation throughout the transfer window.

Arsenal managed to ship the 21-year-old off to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, with his future under Arteta far from clear.

The Frenchman revealed that everything is perfect for him at Hertha Berlin, and the midfielder expressed his delight in being part of a quality club where he has the opportunity to express himself.

Having found it hard to earn minutes in London, Guendouzi is now focused on giving everything he has on the pitch for Hertha Berlin and is relishing the opportunity to once again play the game he loves on a regular basis.

“They are a very good German club, with great ambitions”, Guendouzi told French broadcaster Canal+.

“I have gone there on loan for a year and now I’m going to give my all for this club.

“I needed time to play, to have fun on the pitch.

“That’s what I’m going to do this year. I needed to play this year.

“I am still young; I am only 21 years old. Playing time is essential for me.

“I know that by going there I will be able to express myself in a magnificent championship.

“Everything is perfect.”

Guendouzi was one of two midfielders to leave the Emirates Stadium on deadline day, joining Lucas Torreira who moved to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, also on loan.