Alan Shearer has backed Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin to continue his lethal form in front of goal and believes the 23-year-old is well complemented by the creativity in the Toffees midfield.

Calvert-Lewin is already into double figures with ten strikes in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and was rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month prize for September.

The 23-year-old’s six goals in four league outings puts him level with Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son at the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

And Shearer backed Calvert-Lewin to keep finding the back of the net as he believes the young Englishman is well complemented by the creative quality that the Toffees have to offer, with boss Carlo Ancelotti bringing in three new midfielders over the summer.

Calvert-Lewin has always had a great work rate on the pitch, according to Shearer, but he also believes the Toffees hitman’s increased aggressiveness, aerial ability and intelligence to find space in the box has brought out his best.

“It’s brilliant to see Calvert-Lewin doing what he’s doing”, Shearer told The Athletic.

“He got 13 goals in the Premier League last season and he’s already got six goals in the first four games.

“He’s always been the type who runs all day and works the channels well, but he’s become much more aggressive, particularly in the air, and better at finding space in the box.

“And with the creative players that Everton have got now, he’ll keep scoring goals.”

Calvert-Lewin made his England debut recently and scored in the win over Wales.

He will be hoping to continue his blistering form on Saturday, with the Toffees set to host Liverpool in the Premier League.