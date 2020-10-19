Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan is eager to see Marcelo Bielsa’s side carry on their good start to life in the Premier League with another positive result against Wolves tonight.

Leeds have won two of their opening four league games and earned a creditable point from a scintillating 1-1 draw against Manchester City before going into the international break.

The Whites have won hearts with their brand of football in the opening weeks of the season after being out of the Premier League for 16 years.

Leeds are being tipped by many to even finish in the top half of the Premier League by the end of the season and Marcelo Bielsa is being widely celebrated in the top tier of English football.

Whelan is eagerly waiting to see Leeds get back into the groove of things tonight at Elland Road and wants them to continue their positive start to the campaign with another good result against Wolves.

“Game day today, it actually feels like it’s been forever”, Whelan took to Twitter and wrote.

“Can’t wait for the match and carry on our great start to the season.”

After conceding seven goals in their opening two league games, Leeds have let in just one in their last two fixtures.