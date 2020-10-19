Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is delighted with his side’s acquisition of Barry Douglas from Leeds United, dubbing the left-back a high quality performer.

The 31-year-old was loaned back to the Championship on domestic deadline day last week and will now work with Mowbray as he aims to help Blackburn to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Mowbray believes that Douglas is a high quality individual and is looking to bank on his promotion winning experience with Leeds and Wolves.

He feels that Douglas helped both Leeds and Wolves to earn promotion through key performances on the pitch in the Championship.

“Barry has real high quality really”, Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“He’s a Scotsman who has been promoted with both Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Premier League and Leeds United to the Premier League.

“He might not have played 46 games in those seasons.

“But he played a fair chunk of those games and produced a number of high-quality performances that helped those teams get out of this league.”

Douglas featured in 17 games overall for Leeds last season, with 15 of them coming in the league as the Whites claimed the title.