Former Liverpool defender Jan Kromkamp is of the view that Ajax have a chance of getting a positive result against the Reds in the Champions League if they can make sure they enjoy enough of the ball and do not change the way they play.

The Reds begin their 2020/21 Champions League campaign in Amsterdam on Wednesday, with Dutch giants Ajax set to host the tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Jurgen Klopp’s defending Premier League champions won Europe’s elite club competition in 2018/19, but suffered a disappointing exit to Atletico Madrid last season, and will now look to kick off the new campaign with a strong performance.

But Kromkamp believes that Ajax have the quality to get a positive result against the Merseyside giants provided Erik ten Hag’s men do not drastically change their style of play.

“[Ajax have a chance to get a positive result] provided they are not afraid and change their style too much, because then they can hurt themselves”, Kromkamp told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“The strength of Ajax lies in Erik ten Hag’s view of the game.

“Taking the initiative, putting pressure on the opposition.

“I would use players who are good with the ball.”

Kromkamp admits that mitigating the immense pressure that Liverpool put on their opponents is a tough ask, and the Dutchman has urged Ajax to not concede possession easily and work hard for the entirety of the game.

“Then you can play your football even under great pressure from Liverpool.

“Ajax must ensure that they do not concede possession a lot.

“If that does happen, the players must work hard.

“Liverpool will apply a lot of pressure.

“The art is to play through that well.

“That is the key.”

Liverpool are shorthanded in the defensive department at the moment with shot-stopper Alisson ruled out, while stalwart centre-back Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the majority of the current campaign, having suffered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.