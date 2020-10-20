Liverpool great John Aldridge is in awe of Thiago Alcantara’s ability on the ball and is delighted that the Reds midfielder has avoided serious injury in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the transfer window, made his first start for the club in their 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

While the clash between the Red side and Blue side of Merseyside made the headlines for the wrong reasons, with VAR at its forefront, many fans were impressed with the performance of Thiago.

Former Liverpool star Aldridge was no different, as he was left in awe by the Spain international’s ability on the ball, prompting him to call the midfielder an artist.

Aldridge is glad that Thiago has avoided serious injury after being on the receiving end of a poor tackle from Richarlison and feels he is going to be a joy to watch if he keeps himself fit.

“At least it looks like Thiago is going to be okay after that disgusting tackle from Richarlison“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“And what a performance he put in at Goodison.

“He’s had his injury problems in the past and the manager is going to have to nurse him through at times.

“But I would say just sit back and enjoy this player.

“He’s a joy to watch, an artist on the ball.“

Thiago opted not to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich in the summer in order to push through a move to Liverpool.