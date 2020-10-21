Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that his side’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes was not a surprising result.

The Premier League giants became the first team to win a Champions League group game at the Parc des Princes against the French champions since 2004.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to cap off a headline-grabbing win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United side in the French capital.

While PSG dominated the ball, Manchester United always looked a threat on the counter attack and Pogba insisted that the Red Devils players were fully aware of what to expect from the Parisians.

The Manchester United star feels the key for his side was to take advantage of the chances they created and believes at the end of the game it was not a surprise that they won all three points.

Pogba told French radio station RMC: “It was a very good game for everyone, the whole team.

“We knew what to expect, all the players were ready. The result came as it should have come.

“They had chances, we had some but we took our chances.

“The result is positive. We should not be surprised, it was deserved.”

Manchester United will look to take this confidence into the weekend when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.