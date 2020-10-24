Noel Whelan has admitted he felt sorry for Aston Villa’s Matty Cash in Leeds United’s 3-0 win at Villa Park on Friday night.

Dean Smith’s side were no match for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and the Whites eased to all three points in the Premier League clash thanks to an impressive hat-trick from Patrick Bamford.

Aston Villa new boy Cash completed the full 90 minutes at right-back and had a difficult time dealing with Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

Whelan thinks that Harrison put in a huge amount of work throughout the game and admits he was left feeling sorry for Cash, who he never saw put his attacking game into practise.

“It was incredible, the amount of work rate that he [Harrison] put in, not just going back, but the way he terrorised them down this left hand side”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Taking [Cash] on time and time again. I don’t think I have ever seen Matty Cash not really get into the opposition’s half or get even close to the 18 yard box.

“He was that worked defensively by Harrison and [Ezgjan] Alioski, it was just one sided. I felt sorry for him at one point.”

Leeds ended Aston Villa’s 100 per cent Premier League record with the win at Villa Park and the Whites have made an impact on their return to the top flight.

Cash featured in all Aston Villa’s four league wins prior to their meeting with Leeds.