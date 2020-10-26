Everton striker Moise Kean is delighted with how his integration into Paris Saint-Germain, where he is on loan, is going, having struck up a good rapport with the players and the staff.

The 20-year-old Italian joined French giants PSG on a season-long loan deal in the transfer window after struggling to make an impact at Premier League side Everton last term.

Kean scored his first goals for the Parisians in their 4-0 victory over Dijon in Ligue 1 at the weekend, netting his side’s first two goals.

Reflecting on loan life at PSG, Kean has expressed his delight at how he is integrating into the team, whose players and staff he went on to speak highly of.

“The integration [into the team] is going well“, Kean told French broadcaster Canal+.

“The team and the staff are wonderful. We work well.“

Asked about his best position, Kean explained that he is ready to take on any role as he is focused on helping the team and scoring goals.

“[I just want] to score goals”, the Italian said.

“I am ready to play anywhere.

“On the left, on the right, in the middle, I give my everything for the team.”

Kean will now switch his attention towards helping PSG recover from an opening day Champions League loss to Manchester United, with a trip to Turkey to play Istanbul Basakehir now on the agenda.