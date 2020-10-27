Leeds United loanee and Blackburn Rovers star Barry Douglas made his third start in 12 months at the weekend, but has no qualms over his fitness having worked under Marcelo Bielsa.

The 31-year-old defender made his first appearance for Championship club Blackburn in their 4-0 win over Coventry City at the weekend.

Douglas played just over 60 minutes before being replaced by Amari’i Bell in the game and is looking forward to earning more playing time as he looks to gain sharpness.

The Leeds loanee stressed the need for him to play more games to get an understanding with his new team-mates and get his sharpness back.

The start against Coventry was just his third in 12 months, but Douglas insisted that there are no issues over his fitness, having worked under Bielsa, who ensures all his players are fit.

“Physically I feel fine“, Douglas told iFollow Rovers.

“I don’t think there are any unfit players under Marcelo Bielsa.

“For me it’s about getting that match sharpness, getting the eye back in and an understanding with the players here, and that comes with games and training.”

Douglas is currently in the final year of his contract with Leeds and is spending it on loan with Blackburn, with a return to Elland Road rated as unlikely.