Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has cited good decision-making as the reason why Harvey Elliott is a Liverpool player at the age of just 17.

Elliott has made two Championship appearances for Blackburn since joining them from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal earlier this month.

The 17-year-old found the back of the net in his second appearance for the side and also provided an assist as Blackburn cruised to a 4-0 win over Coventry City.

Providing his thoughts on Elliott, Rovers boss Mowbray has stressed that the club should enjoy the Liverpool loanee’s talent while not getting carried away.

Mowbray went on to heap praise on Elliott’s decision-making, citing it as the reason why he is a Liverpool player despite being just 17 years old.

“I don’t think anyone will be getting carried away at our football club“, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We have to enjoy the talent that’s in front of us, we have to enjoy the purity of his football.

“Harvey is a hugely high quality footballer with the ball at his feet, he sees opportunity, makes wonderful decisions.

“Decision-making is the key thing for any footballer, when to release it, when to stay on it, when to play a long pass, a short pass, and practically every time he makes the right decisions.

“That’s why at a very young age he found himself at a club like Liverpool.

“We’re happy that we can play a small part in his development and give him an opportunity to help our team and club move forward.”

Having made an impressive start to life at Blackburn, Elliott will now be looking to establish himself as a regular starter and help the side earn promotion.