Former Leeds United centre-back Dominic Matteo has issued a warning to the Whites backline that going up against Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy will be a test of their positional sense.

Leeds are back in Premier League action on Monday when they play host to Leicester at Elland Road, looking to build on their impressive win at Aston Villa.

The showdown in Yorkshire will feature the Leeds backline potentially going up against a Foxes’ attack led by Vardy.

The 33-year-old striker has already found the back of the net six times in five league outings and Matteo feels the Leicester marksman’s pace and adept finishing capabilities could cause havoc in the Leeds half if not properly dealt with.

Matteo stressed that the positional sense of Leeds’ backline will be tested on Monday as Vardy is an expert in exploiting any kind of space provided by a lapse in concentration by an opposition defence.

“Obviously, it’s Leicester City up next and we all know the danger that Jamie Vardy poses”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I was thinking about how I’d try and deal with him on the pitch as a defender.

“He’s super quick and a bit of a bully-type striker and when I took on the likes of Thierry Henry, we always made the cardinal mistake of playing a high line.

“I feel, when you play those types of players, it’s a real test of your positional sense because, in a flash, they’re gone and the ball is in the back of the net.

“It’ll be a great examination for Leeds and, hopefully, they can keep the momentum they have harnessed going.”

Leeds are currently sixth in the league standings with 10 points from six games, while Leicester are in fourth, holding a two-point advantage over their Monday night opponents.