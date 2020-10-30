Lille forward Timothy Weah has conceded his team were left shocked by Celtic scoring two goals in the first half of Thursday night’s Europa League clash, but admits that he feels pride at the way the players fought back.

Mohamed Elyounoussi’s first-half brace gave Celtic a two-goal lead at the Stade Pierre Mauroy and put them in a position to pull off a surprise win away from home in the Europa League on Thursday night.

But Zeki Celik and Jonathan Ikone netted two goals in the second half to make sure Lille earned a point from the game against the Scottish champions.

Weah conceded that Celtic’s first-half goals did come as a rude shock to Lille as his team are not used to trying to come back into games after going behind, especially at home.

But he insisted that Lille coach Christophe Galtier did not spread any panic inside the dressing room during the break and asked the players to not lose their heads and keep playing their brand of football.

The forward stressed that he feels pride at the way Lille finally fought back and wrestled Celtic to a draw after the break.

Weah told French magazine France Football: “It was a bit strange as we are not used to starting from behind in matches. It was bit of a shock to us.

“At half-time, in the dressing room, the coach told us to stay calm and play our game.

“We had to go back on the pitch and fight.

“I am proud of what we did and proud of the boys.”

Lille did dominate the game, controlling 72 per cent of the possession against the Scottish champions, but had to settle for a point.