Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Cup (semi-final)

Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen at Hampden.

Aberdeen held Celtic to a 3-3 draw last weekend in the Scottish Premiership, with an injury time penalty denying the Bhoys all three points at Pittodrie.

Celtic head into the tie as favourites to reach the final, but have not won any of their last four games across all competitions, most recently playing out a 2-2 draw with Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

They are without centre-back Christopher Jullien and winger James Forrest. Kristoffer Ajer has a groin strain.

Boss Neil Lennon picks Scott Bain between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Shane Duffy and Nir Bitton as centre-backs; Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt are full-backs.

Lennon will be looking to Scott Brown and Tom Rogic to control midfield, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie also play. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard will provide the goal threat for Celtic this afternoon.

If the Celtic boss needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Leigh Griffiths and Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Bain, Frimpong, Duffy, Bitton, Laxalt, Brown, Rogic, Christie, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Griffiths, Ajeti, Klimala, Soro, Turnbull, Ntcham, Elhamed