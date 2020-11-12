Hearts star Andy Halliday believes that Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi has now turned the corner with his form for the Bhoys.

On loan from Southampton, Elyounoussi scored a hat-trick to fire the Scottish Premiership champions to a 4-1 win over Motherwell last weekend.

With 10 goals to his name so far, the Norway international is currently the Hoops’ top scorer across all competitions and is the only Bhoy to have taken his goalscoring tally to double digits.

Hearts midfielder Halliday is impressed with Elyounoussi’s recent performances in the league and Europe and feels the Celtic star has turned the corner.

The former Rangers star also pointed out how the Southampton loanee, who has scored three goals in the Europa League group stages, is scoring important goals for his side.

“He’s another one who has sort of turned the corner“, Halliday said on Open Goal.

“He’s scoring big goals as well, I’m not saying that Motherwell were big goals.

“But the last 10, 12 goals that Celtic have scored, two, three big goals have all been Elyounoussi.

“A couple in Europe, obviously a hat-trick at the weekend there.“

Elyounoussi has scored 10 goals and provided four assists across all competitions so far.

He will be hopeful of helping Celtic revive their form following the international break.