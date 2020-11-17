Everton legend John Ebbrell is impressed with how Marcel Brands is faring as the director of football at Goodison Park and feels he wants to understand the Toffees.

The Dutchman took charge as Everton’s director of football in 2018 following an eight-year stint with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

Apart from overseeing the first team’s project, Brands is also keen to see every Everton team from the Under-12s to Under-23s play a similar style of football.

Goodison Park great Ebbrell is a key part of the plan as he was promoted to the position of the Toffees head of academy coaching and Under-23s assistant manager this month.

An admirer of Brands’ work at the club, Ebbrell feels that the Dutchman is keen to understand Everton and is looking forward to developing his good relationship with him.

“It is great to have someone in that position who wants to understand Everton“, Ebbrell told Everton’s official site.

“I have a lot of respect for Marcel and what he is doing.

“I will need his help at times, in terms of what we are doing and how we are looking to change – and I look forward to continuing the excellent relationship I have with him.”

Having taken up a new role at Everton’s academy, Ebbrell will be hopeful of helping Brands realise his plan to see the Toffees youth teams share a recognisable style of play.