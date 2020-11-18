Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has revealed that he is determined to get back to full fitness ahead of the Hoops’ away game at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, but stressed he will need 90 minutes to know where he is at.

The Swiss hitman chose to not not link up with his national team during the international break and opted to remain with his club to work on his fitness.

Ajeti has been providing the fireworks up front for Neil Lennon’s side since arriving at Celtic Park over the course of the window, but is yet to hit peak performance owing to fitness issues.

The 23-year-old revealed he is in a race against time to get back to full fitness to take the field against Hibs at the weekend, with the Hoops hitman insisting he has been putting the hard yards on the training pitch during the international break.

Ajeti, who is feeling good and rejuvenated at the moment, added that the entire staff at Celtic Park have helped him to capitalise on the break, setting up hard training sessions to build up his fitness.

“The training sessions during the international break have been hard sessions”, Ajeti told Celtic View.

“We’ve been doing some long, hard runs to open up the legs and build the fitness up.

“There aren’t many players here but we’ve still done a lot of work with the ball.

“I hope to be back to full fitness for the Hibernian game, but I’ll still need to get a full 90 minutes to know.

“I’ve been training really well with the staff here and I’m feeling good.

“The fitness will come with each game.”

Celtic are currently nine points adrift of league leaders Rangers and Lennon will be hoping to have the Swiss star back in full flow with club football set to resume on Saturday.