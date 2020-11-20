Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that Richarlison has the quality to reach the top soon and has stressed his importance to the Toffees team, welcoming him back following a suspension.

The Goodison Park outfit were without the Brazil international in their last three league games after he was sent off against Liverpool last month.

Everton succumbed to defeats in each of their three matches without Richarlison and managed to score just two goals during the period.

However, Toffees manager Ancelotti has insisted that the Merseyside-based club’s dip in form had nothing to do with Richarlison’s absence.

The Italian went on to heap praise on the 23-year-old’s potential, explaining that he can reach the top soon, and also hailed his humble nature.

“We didn’t lose because Richarlison wasn’t there“, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“He’s a striker and the problem we had was that we didn’t defend properly.

“He’s really important for us, a top player and it’s important to have him.

“He has everything, I think he can reach the top level in football.

“He’s still young but a really humble guy, I think he can be at the top soon.“

Richarlison has scored four goals and provided two assists from his seven appearances across all competitions so far this season.