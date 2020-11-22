Fixture: Fulham vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Scott Parker’s Fulham side in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

The Toffees have hit a dire run of form, losing their last three games in a row, while not winning in their previous four encounters, something which has derailed their positive opening to the season.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti is without captain Seamus Coleman, who has a hamstring problem he picked up on international duty.

Ancelotti makes four changes from the team he last picked and selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while at full-back he trusts in Ben Godfrey and Lucas Digne. In central defence Yerry Mina and Michael Keane line up.

Further up the pitch the Everton manager goes with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Alex Iwobi and James Rodriguez also play. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attacking charge.

If Ancelotti needs to make changes at Craven Cottage then he has a bench full of options, including Bernard and Cenk Tosun.

Everton boast 13 points from their opening eight league games and victory in the capital would move then level with fifth placed Southampton.

Everton Team vs Fulham

Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Holgate, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Tosun