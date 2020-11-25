Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has insisted that the Bhoys are paying for their situation between the posts with regards to their goalkeepers.

Scott Bain has started the last three league games and the last two Europa League games for Celtic, but there is no certainty that he is the club’s number one.

Summer signing Vasilis Barkas got a run of games in the league as well, but missed the 3-3 draw against Aberdeen last month and since then he has been on the bench.

Rough insisted that Celtic need to sort out their goalkeeping situation as soon as possible as every team have gone out and spent big money to make sure that they have a number one in place.

He feels it is a big part of Celtic’s problems as understanding between the goalkeeper and the defenders is essential and is missing.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “The goalkeeping situation is a big ask.

“You look at every top team now – Liverpool are bringing them in paying £60m and all the top clubs are paying and you have got to have one.

“And I think that is part of Celtic’s problem.

“I think the consistency of a goalkeeper and a solid back three – they all get to know each other and their strengths and weaknesses – that’s not happening just now.

“They don’t know the strengths and weaknesses of that goalkeeper because he has not been in long enough and that’s a problem as well.”

The Bhoys’ rivals for the Scottish Premiership title this season, Rangers, have conceded just three goals in the league, further putting the spotlight on Celtic’s defensive issues.