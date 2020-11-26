Former Celtic man Alan Rough believes Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie are the only two Celtic players who have shown any sort of consistency in their performances this season.

Celtic went into the season with the aim of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row, but are now eleven points behind league leaders Rangers, who have played two games more than the champions.

The Scottish champions have been dogged with defensive issues and inconsistency, and Rough admits that at the moment only two players in McGregor and Christie have shown any sort of consistency on the pitch.

He believes the rest of them have struggled to maintain a level of performance that would have allowed Celtic to show the kind of form they have displayed in domestic football in recent years.

The former goalkeeper pointed out that Jeremie Frimpong’s defensive frailties are out in the open this season and Scott Brown has struggled to reach his heights as well.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “I think in the Celtic eleven just now, I would only give pass marks to two, and that would be McGregor and Christie, for any level of performance.

“None of the other nine have shown any form of consistency at the start of the season as these two and there lies the problem.

“Last year Frimpong was doing particularly well, but now he is getting slaughtered as he cannot defend.

“Scott Brown is not playing up to his usual [standard].”

Celtic are hoping to claw back the deficit in the coming weeks before they travel to Rangers at the start of January.