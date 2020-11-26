Fixture: Sparta Prague vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Celtic have named their team and substitutes to go up against Sparta Prague in an away Europa League group stage game this evening.

Neil Lennon saw his Celtic team thrashed 4-1 at Parkhead in the earlier group fixture between the two teams and the result further increased the pressure on his shoulders.

Celtic have not yet managed a win in their Europa League group, sitting bottom of the section with just one point from three games, and badly need all three points this evening.

Lennon is without striker Leigh Griffiths, who has a knee injury.

Lennon picks Scott Bain in goal, while at the back the Celtic manager goes for Hatem Elhamed, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Diego Laxalt.

Further up the pitch the Northern Irish tactician plays Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, while Olivier Ntcham is also included. Ryan Christie plays, while Mohamed Elyounoussi supports Odsonne Edouard.

If Lennon needs to look to his bench to make changes then he has options, including Tom Rogic and Shane Duffy.

Celtic Team vs Sparta Prague

Bain, Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Hazard, Taylor, Duffy, Bitton, Ajeti, Klimala, Rogic, Frimpong, Henderson