Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has insisted that former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not suited to the pressure that comes with being a Celtic manager.

With Celtic faltering in their bid to win ten-in-a-row this season, Neil Lennon’s future at the club has come under the scanner and some fans are calling for a change of manager.

The Bhoys are believed to be backing the manager for the moment, but that has not stopped speculation over who could potentially replace him at Parkhead in the middle of the season.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe has been linked with the job, but McManus stressed that the 42-year-old is not suited to the pressure cooker job of managing Celtic.

He insisted that he did a good job at Bournemouth but at the Cherries, he got away with poor results, which would not be the case at Celtic.

McManus stressed that Lennon has lost just two domestic games in more than a year at Celtic and is under pressure to save his job.

He said on PLZ Soccer: “Eddie Howe has been mentioned by a lot of people, but Eddie Howe’s never won a thing in his life.

“He has never won anything as a manager.

“He kept Bournemouth up and did a good job down there.

“He can get away with drawing a couple of games, winning a game and then losing a couple of games.

“It is a totally different kettle of fish at Celtic or Rangers.

“Neil Lennon has lost two games in 13 months, both to Rangers, in the league, and they are shouting for his head.”

Lennon has also come under fire for Celtic’s performances in Europe, with the Bhoys recently suffering 4-1 home and away defeats at the hands of Sparta Prague.