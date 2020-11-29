Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Falkirk away from home in a Scottish League Cup encounter this evening.

The Gers have been in impressive form both domestically and in Europe, and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen to make progress in a competition which offers another chance of silverware.

Rangers played out a 2-2 draw at home against Benfica in the Europa League in midweek and are using the Falkirk clash to rotate their team and hand a breather to several players.

They face a Falkirk side who have won their last three games and sit top of League One.

Jon McLaughlin slots in between the sticks for Rangers this evening, while at the back Gerrard selects James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey in central defence.

In midfield, Bongani Zungu and Scott Arfield will look to control proceedings, while Ianis Hagi and Brandon Barker support Cedric Itten and Jermain Defoe.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Rangers Team vs Falkirk

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Zungu, Arfield, Hagi, Barker, Itten, Defoe

Substitutes: Firth, Balogun, Kamara, Stewart, Middleton, Dickson, King, Kent, Morelos