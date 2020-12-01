Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Edinson Cavani will be able to keep his issues off the pitch to one side when he takes on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Cavani made a massive impact from the bench when he came on against Southampton and scored twice and assisted one in Manchester United’s 3-2 win at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

However, the celebratory mood was dampened a bit as Cavani landed himself in hot water for a post on social media after the game, which he later deleted, but explained was used in a friendly context.

Cavani will have to explain himself to the FA but Solskjaer stressed that the striker is charged up to play against his former side PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

He believes the forward has learned his lessons from the episode but stressed that he is certain that it will not affect his performance when he takes to the pitch at Old Trafford against the Parisians.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “He is ready to play and of course it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he is the top scorer, so that will affect him mentally.

“But from knowing him, that will give him energy. He is so professional. And he will work on his mindset today to get ready for the game.

“He has learned a lesson. It might affect him, but he will have to put that to one side when the game is on.

“The best players can put those things aside.”

Cavani will be looking to start when Manchester United host PSG on Wednesday night.