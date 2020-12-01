Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien has urged his team-mates to make the most out of the remaining two games they have left in the Europa League this season by trying something different on the pitch to get their form back.

Neil Lennon’s side have already confirmed their exit from the Europa League following a 4-1 defeat away at Sparta Prague last week.

The Hoops are set to travel to Milan on Thursday to square off against AC Milan in a dead-rubber encounter, but Jullien has chosen to look at the game with a positive mindset

Celtic can approach the clash at the San Siro devoid of any pressure, according to Jullien, and he has urged his team-mates to utilise the opportunity to try something different on the pitch in a bid to find their form, with the Glasgow giants going through a poor run of results at the moment.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t qualify from the group now but we need to make the most of the two games remaining,” Jullien told Celtic View.

“When there’s no pressure on, players can try different things which can help them find their form.

“We have to take these two games as opportunities to make ourselves better.”

The defender expressed his delight in being able to finally reunite with his team-mates on the pitch, having spent more than two months on the sidelines due to a niggling issue with his back.

“I’m happy to be back because it was a long time out.

“I’m just appreciating being back out on the pitch and able to play football with the boys.

The Bhoys have only won twice in their last ten games across all competitions, and will be keen for a win when they take on AC Milan on Thursday.