AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli believes the problems surrounding Celtic will make them more determined ahead of their Europa League clash against the Rossoneri on Thursday night.

The Celtic board have decided to back Neil Lennon and he will be in charge when the Bhoys take to the pitch at the San Siro to take on AC Milan.

Protests erupted outside Celtic Park on Sunday following their defeat to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup and some supporters have been demanding Lennon’s sacking due to their run of poor form.

Celtic have arrived in Milan low on confidence, but Pioli insisted that his AC Milan side will have to take the Scottish champions seriously as the Rossoneri still need to ensure qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League.

He believes the situation surrounding Celtic could galvanise the team and the Rossoneri might find more determined opponents when they go out to the San Siro on Thursday night.

Asked about the problems around Lennon and Celtic, Pioli said in a press conference: “I have esteem and respect for my colleague.

“I know he is doing a good job and it sometimes happens in our job that we do not get results, but Celtic have always performed well.

“We are expecting a determined opponent, we must take them seriously tomorrow as we haven’t qualified yet.

“Tomorrow’s match will have to be played well because Celtic can create problems for us.

“Unfortunately these situations are part of our job.

“I think when they happen the teams find even more determination and I am sure we are going to face a willing team.

“We have to be very well prepared.”

Celtic have no chance of qualifying for the next round of the Europa League, but a win in Italy would take some of the pressure off Lennon’s shoulders and return the Bhoys to winning ways.