Former Celtic star Darren Jackson has insisted that Neil Lennon would not feel betrayed by Martin O’Neill or Gordon Strachan if either of the two ended up succeeding him at Celtic Park.

The Celtic board have decided against sacking Lennon despite mounting pressure from a number of fans following their home defeat to Ross County on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup.

Their decision has infuriated some fans, but many feel that it is only a stay of execution and Lennon is likely to go if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

Former Celtic managers O’Neill and Strachan have been linked with a return to Celtic Park, but for now, it is unclear if they are in the picture.

But Jackson feels if indeed either of the two go on to replace the current Celtic boss, Lennon would not feel betrayed at all by them.

He is confident that Lennon would support either of their appointments if he loses his job at Celtic.

Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “I think Lenny would know that Martin and Gordon would never stab him in the back for the job.

“I think they would have the blessing of Lenny to take the job.

“I don’t think it would be a problem.”

Lennon will be looking to lead Celtic to victory over AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night to give his chances of survival a shot in the arm.