Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that his shirt number 66 does not hold any special significance as he received the number by chance.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet, with the right-back whipping in crosses as he dashes up and down the flank for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has already lifted the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Premier League with Liverpool while sporting the number 66 on his back.

And some fans have speculated whether the number might hold some deeper meaning or special significance for the right-back, but Alexander-Arnold insists he received the number by chance.

The full-back revealed that during his time in the Liverpool academy, he did not have his name on the back of his shirt, but when he made his senior debut, the number 66 shirt with his name was handed to him, and the player has since stuck with that number.

“I didn’t pick my shirt number”, Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull TV.

“I just went into the changies’ on my first team debut and it was there.

“You take a step back, like, ‘Woah, that’s my name’, because you don’t have your name on your shirt in the academy, just a number

“To then go into a dressing room and have your name on your shirt is nuts.

“And because it’s 66, people think it might have some deeper meaning, but it’s random and I like it.”

Alexander-Arnold, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury, is expected to return to Liverpool training this week.