Tony Dorigo is certain that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s history with Derby County will be on the mind of the Leeds United players on Saturday, but is sure they will have other reasons to want to beat the Blues.

Lampard’s Derby broke Leeds’ hearts in 2019 when they beat them in the playoff semi-finals and ended their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds won the Championship the following season and were promoted to the top tier in style, but simmering tensions still exist between Lampard and Leeds.

Dorigo is confident that Lampard’s history with Derby will be on the minds of the Leeds players who suffered that heartbreak in 2019, but he does not think it will be the main factor.

He stressed that the Leeds players will focus on putting on a performance for their team at Chelsea.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Everyone will probably say no, but deep down they will be thinking this just adds fuel to fire.

“To be honest, there is so much fire burning in the players anyway and they will want to do it for lots of reasons.

“And that reason should be quite low down.

“I think it is all about the camaraderie and the teamwork and working for each other.

“That’s the most important thing, putting on a performance and then they will remember certain things like that.”

Lampard also clashed with Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship when the Leeds head coach sent someone to spy on Derby County’s training sessions ahead of a game.