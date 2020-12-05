Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Yorkshire giants returned to winning ways last weekend when they visited Everton and came away with a 1-0 win courtesy of a fine Raphinha strike and will look to spring a surprise on Chelsea tonight.

Leeds last faced Chelsea in the Premier League in 2004, when they went down to a 1-0 defeat.

For tonight’s game Marcelo Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas provide the full-back duo. Liam Cooper and Robin Koch slot in as centre-backs.

Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play and will look to dominate in midfield, while Ezgjan Alioski also starts. Raphinha and Jack Harrison provide support for lone hitman Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up in the 90 minute, including Diego Llorente and Rodrigo.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Raphinha, Harrison; Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Llorente, Struijk, Costa, Poveda, Roberts, Rodrigo