Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has paid tribute to Leeds United after the Blues beat the Whites 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, admitting they were a tough team to play due to their extreme work ethic.

Following an impressive display in the Champions League which saw him grab four goals against Sevilla, Giroud was handed a start by Frank Lampard for the visit of Leeds.

Leeds took the lead after just four minutes at Stamford Bridge when Patrick Bamford scored, but the hosts drew level in the 27th minute through Giroud, who repaid Lampard’s faith.

The Blues then sealed the deal in the second half thanks to goals from Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic, something which has put the side on top of the table.

Giroud though is impressed with what he saw of Leeds and feels they are one of the best teams he has faced of late, while noting their work ethic.

“Well, we really wanted to win for [the fans] and carry on the good momentum. Honestly, we were not surprised to face this team because we knew their qualities”, Giroud said post match on Sky Sports.

“We conceded early and wanted to bounce back straight away.

“They were one of the best teams I have faced for a few months.

“Physically they run everywhere. It was so hard.

“It’s a great feeling to win tonight and they drew against Man City and lost just to Liverpool.

“They really impress me. They are a good team”, the French striker added.

Chelsea are next in European action against Krasnodar, while Leeds’ next match comes in the Premier League at home against West Ham United.