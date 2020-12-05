Chelsea boss Frank Lampard feels if his side had a more clinical nature then they could have scored five or six against Leeds United.

Lampard’s side beat Leeds 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening to move to the top of the Premier League standings.

They fell behind early on in the game, but had drawn level by half time and were ahead by the hour mark, with an injury time goal then killing off any Leeds’ comeback hopes.

Lampard admits he was nervous of Leeds, who he felt could strike at any time, but is clear that if his side were more clinical then they could have scored five or six on the night.

“I was nervous of Leeds. They’re a threat until the end if you don’t get a cushion”, the Chelsea boss told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“On another day we could score five or six and finish the game, but we are still developing and being more clinical is in that.”

The Chelsea boss was also pleased to see the return of fans and feels that despite there only being 2,000 inside the ground, they made a difference.

“It’s amazing what 2,000 can do. They brought their voices and support against a good team. I’m delighted we got the result they all wanted tonight.

“The odd shout comes through to the players but that’s what it’s about.

“It’s been challenging without the fans and we needed [them back]”, Lampard added.

Chelsea have scored 25 goals in their eleven Premier League games so far this season, the highest number of goals in the division.

Leeds have hit the back of the net 16 times in their eleven games, though only six of those goals came at Elland Road.