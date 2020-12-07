Celtic are continuing to back Neil Lennon as manager despite further dropped points in the Scottish Premiership following Sunday’s draw with St Johnstone, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bhoys, who are in the midst of what could be an historic season, with ten consecutive league titles in a row being chased, needed to come from behind to claim a share of the spoils at Celtic Park.

And with Rangers winning their game on Sunday, Celtic are now a whopping 13 points behind Steven Gerrard’s men and facing an uphill battle to fight the Gers for the title.

The draw with St Johnstone sparked fresh calls from some Celtic fans for Lennon to be shown the door, but it is claimed the result has made no difference to his job security at board level.

The Celtic board are continuing to back Lennon and are fully supportive of him continuing in his post as manager.

He is now preparing the Celtic squad for Thursday’s Europa League group stage game against Lille, as he fights on as boss.

Lennon will try to get a reaction from his players in the European encounter, despite Celtic having nothing to play for in the competition.

Celtic cannot reach the last 32 in the Europa League, but Lennon will hope that a positive result could boost confidence and in turn help the Bhoys to turn around their lacklustre form in the Scottish Premiership.