Celtic legend Murdo MacLeod has indicated that the Bhoys cannot believe that the league games ahead of the Glasgow derby next month are any easier than the ones in which they dropped points in recent weeks.

Neil Lennon’s side find themselves 13 points behind Rangers in the title race having played two games fewer and they have won just twice in their last 13 fixtures in all competitions.

Some Celtic fans are keen to see Lennon sacked but he has the support of the board and is likely to be given until the Glasgow derby on 2nd January.

On paper, Celtic have a slate of winnable fixtures in the league ahead of the derby and McLeod conceded that it looks like the ideal run of games the Bhoys need to get some confidence going.

However, he stressed that Ross County in the Scottish League Cup and St. Johnstone in the league also looked easy before Celtic fluffed their lines.

The Celtic legend admits that is unclear what the board will do if they see Lennon’s side drop more points in the coming games.

McLeod said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “If you are looking at the games coming those are the games you’ll pick for the league.

“Four games: Dundee United, Hamilton, Ross County, Kilmarnock. If you are under so much pressure just now and you are looking for games that you think you can win.

“But the problem is that go back a fortnight – Ross County, you would have put them on that list for the cup game St. Johnstone at Celtic Park, you would have put them on that list as well.

“Lenny has got time until the new year with the Old Firm game, [but it] might be the last game he is going to be involved in.

“But what happens if he loses or draws against Kilmarnock or Dundee United or Ross County or Hamilton? Any points dropped at all, will be another nightmare.”

Celtic are in desperate need of a win but will be taking on French giants Lille on Thursday night in the Europa League.