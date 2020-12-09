Lille coach Christophe Galtier has dismissed thoughts that he will start forward Timothy Weah against Celtic simply because the American used to play for the Bhoys.

Weah spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Celtic Park, arriving in Scotland from his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

The United States international will now return to Glasgow in Lille colours, with the Scottish giants set to host the Ligue 1 outfit in their last group game of the current Europa League campaign.

Galtier insists Weah being a former Hoops star has no bearing on why he could start the 20-year-old at Celtic Park, with the Frenchman stressing he would be picking the player based on his current form.

Weah has been in a good run of form lately, according to Galtier, and he is keen on giving the forward a chance to build on that momentum.

“Is it the fact that we are facing Celtic, one of his former clubs, which encourages me to start him? No”, Galtier told a press conference.

“It is his current form which prompts me to hand him a start.

“He has great presence of mind and is a well-educated boy, who probably also receives good advice from his dad.”

Weah made 17 appearances in all competitions during his Celtic stint, scoring four goals in the process, but could have the chance to add to the crisis at his former club, with the Bhoys having won just two of their last 13 games.