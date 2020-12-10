Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi has warned Lille that his side have nothing to lose in their Europa League clash at Celtic Park this evening.

The Bhoys are already out of the competition and head into the game on Thursday trying to finish their European campaign on a positive note.

The Southampton loanee insists that he and his team-mates will need to keep pushing each other and demand more of each other when they go out on to the pitch, while he warned Lille that Celtic have nothing to lose in the game.

“We have to keep pushing each other and that’s what we try to do on the pitch, and at training. We demand more from each other”, Elyounoussi said at a press conference, ahead of the clash.

“Lille are a strong team but we have nothing to lose.

“We’ll go out, enjoy ourselves and play with freedom.”

Elyounoussi has scored three goals in four Europa League appearances so far, a feat that satisfies him.

However, he stressed that the ultimate aim is to win games and get three points.

“It’s always nice to score goals but in the end, you want to win games.

“It’s a team sport. I play to win, and for the three points.

“My position requires to score goals and assists, which I’m happy to do but we want to win.”

Celtic have only won two of their last 13 games across all competitions and will be looking for a morale-boosting win over Lille that they can then build upon.