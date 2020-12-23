Marcelo Bielsa came close to convincing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler to move to Leeds United in the last transfer window.

Draxler has been a bit-part player at PSG over the last few seasons, but he is yet to decide to leave the Parisians as he enjoys the lifestyle in the French capital.

PSG tried to sell him in the last window and Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin were interested in taking him to Germany, but no deal happened.

Leeds were also linked with an interest in the player in the last transfer window and it has been claimed that the negotiations came close to a conclusion.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bielsa was close to convincing the player to move to Leeds in the last transfer window.

Leeds were in the market for a quality attacking midfielder and Draxler’s name was on their shortlist of targets.

The midfielder could have potentially made the move to Elland Road, but remaining at PSG was his priority.

PSG would ideally like to sell him in January, but he is unlikely to leave Parisians until the summer when his contract expires.